WATCH: Karan Johar’s daughter Roohi refuses to talk to him for THIS reason while son Yash reprimands him

Karan Johar and his munchkins, Yash and Roohi are back with their adorable antics for the day. The Takht filmmaker shared two cute videos of Yash and Roohi and they are too cute to miss. Check it out.

Amid the lockdown, if there is one thing that netizens look forward to, it is and his kids Yash and Roohi’s shenanigans. From their cute criticisms for their dad to their fun dancing at home amid the lockdown, Karan has been sharing every cute thing about Yash and Roohi on social media and it is the cutest thing to see each day. Once again, the Takht filmmaker is back with another set of cute videos of Yash and Roohi. But, this time, it seems both munchkins are angry with their father.

Taking to his Instagram story, Karan shared first a cute video of Roohi roaming around in his wardrobe. Karan is seen asking Roohi about why she is not talking to him. Roohi is seen keeping her palm on her forehead and replying to her dad that she is tired and hence, she is not talking to him. Karan captioned the video as, ‘Drama queen alert.’ Next up, Karan shared a cute video of Yash pretending to sleep in his bed.

Also Read|Karan Johar is ‘puzzled’ as Yash, Roohi and his mom refuse to give him any attention; Watch

As soon as Karan woke up the munchkin up, Yash is seen reprimanding his dad and asking him not to disturb him while sleeping. Yash adorably tells Karan, ‘No disturb me.’ Seeing the cute antics of Yash and Roohi with their dad at home is bound to leave you in complete awe of the munchkins.

Check out Roohi’s video of refusing to talk to Karan and Yash’s photo of reprimanding his dad:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Karan has been sharing the videos to entertain everyone. Also, he has been spreading positivity via his social media handle. On the work front, the filmmaker was all set to kick off shooting for Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. However, owing to the lockdown, everything has been delayed. The film is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×