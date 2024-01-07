WATCH: Karan Johar takes funny dig at ‘well dressed’ Farah Khan; latter responds with an insult

Filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar's repeated funny banter on social media has kept netizens entertained. Well, they have come up with yet another video that is tickling everyone's funny bones.

Karan Johar takes a dig at Farah Khan in new video

Karan Johar recently met with Farah Khan and was shocked to see her all dressed up. Hence, he decided to capture this miraculous moment and share it with the world through his Instagram. KJo posted a video expressing his amazement at seeing Farah sitting on a couch, well-dressed.

The video opens up with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director saying, "Sorry, this is an empty frame because I've just witnessed a shattering visual. I've witnessed a well-dressed Farah. Oh my God, suddenly something has happened to her. There is matching shoes to go with her Miu Miu supreme bag, her nails, her jewelry, her makeup, her new body, weight loss, glamour and so amazing," he said, asking Farah, "This transformation, what do you attribute it to?"

To this, the Main Hoon Na director said, "But still same old friend." She also responded to his question and quipped, "Karan, if you let someone talk like you don't allow on Koffee With Karan, we can answer this question. It's you. I got fed up of you ragging me," she added. Sharing the video, he wrote, "A miracle.. a shocker…. A truly NEW year!!!! Watch out for @farahkhankunder #newfashionista #karah”

Take a look:

Karan was taken aback by the statement and replied to Khan that he was not ragging her. He was just being the fashion police. KJo further asked her about the inspiration for her new wardrobe and give him the name of the person who inspires her.

Farah jokingly said, “Anything that you like, I don’t wear that.” Karan responded, “That was an insult. So, what do we say when someone insults us?” “Toddles. Happy New Year,” both of them concluded the video.

Karan Johar’s work front

Karan Johar’s last hit film as a director and producer was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Currently, the actor is working on multiple projects like Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Yodha, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Jigra.

