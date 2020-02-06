WATCH: Karan Johar turned into a complete kid when there was chocolate cake at Yash and Roohi's birthday

Just like last year, Karan Johar did the same this year as he celebrated Yash and Roohi's birthday with a lot of pomp and show.
Trust Karan Johar to be the goofiest person in the room and one will never be surprised. The filmmaker recently hosted another grand birthday bash for his twins Yash and Roohi's third birthday. Just like last year, Karan Johar did the same this year as he celebrated Yash and Roohi's birthday with a lot of pomp and show. From the looks of it, the birthday party's theme was a South-African jungle theme and the birthday venue was flooded with children and toddlers. Among them, doting dad Karan also became a kid as he sported a colourful butterfly shirt. 

However, there's one video we stumbled upon that we cannot help but take a second look at it. In the video, Karan Johar and a few kids can be seen having some fun with chocolate cake. While the kids go on to apply cake on each other's face, Karan can be seen with chocolate on his fingers and cannot help but get enough of it. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam Khan also can be seen in the video with his face painted. Whereas, in the background we can see Taimur Ali Khan running around as well as his nanny. 

The other star kids who had tons of fun at Yash and Roohi's third birthday are Inaaya Khemu, Misha Kapoor and Mehr Dhupia Bedi among others. 

Credits :Instagram/Viral Bhiyani

