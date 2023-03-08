WATCH: Karan Johar wraps up Kashmir schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The team wrapped up the major portion of the film earlier. Recently, Alia and Ranveer jetted off to Kashmir to shoot for a song. Earlier today, Karan took to social media and shared a dreamy video of himself as he announced the wrap of Kashmir's schedule.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh wrap up the Kashmir schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan dropped a breathtaking video on Instagram. In the video, he is seen enjoying the serene view of Kashmir. Donning his winter outfits, KJo is seen admiring the snow-capped mountains and enjoying the sunny day. He used the song Yeh Haseen Vadiyan in the backdrop. Along with the video, he wrote, "Meri performance pe mat jao,meri feelings ko samjho..Bidding farewell to beautiful Kashmir! This is Karan Johar signing off, with camera person." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the video, fans were seen going gaga over the gorgeous view. A fan wrote, "True Kashmir does that to you...God's own country." Another fan wrote, "Performance n feel both are speechless."

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Holi, Alia wished everyone by sharing a picture from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia as Rani looked absolutely stunning. She was seen sporting a hot pink saree and a green blouse. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, "happy holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

The film was earlier slated to hit theatres in April 2023 but recently, the makers announced that it will now release on July 28. The first look was released earlier and it got fans quite excited. They can't wait to watch the dreamy star cast on the big screen.

