WATCH: Karan Johar's daughter Roohi adorably says 'coronavirus' while calling out her dad for his white hair

Karan Johar's 'Lockdown with the Johars' video series seems to be becoming a huge hit among the filmmakers fans and followers on Instagram. Check out the latest video below.

and his adorable twins Yash and Roohi are setting the internet on fire with their hilarious videos. The 'Lockdown with the Johars' seems to be becoming a huge hit among the filmmakers fans and followers on Instagram. Not just them, but Karan's industry friends too seemed to be loving these videos of Yash and Roohi. We have to say that amid these stressful times, Karan's videos indeed bring a smile on our faces.

In the latest video, Roohi as usual can be seen and heard trolling her dad Karan. However, what caught our attention was the way she adorably says 'Coronavirus'. Roohi says, "Your hair is white..you're like a budha." To this, Karan says, "What to do? I can't go out and colour my hair because of Coronavirus." Roohi then points out, "You can't go out because of Coronavirus." Yash, on the other hand, can be seen playing around with Karan's clothes and proclaiming that he is off to London.

Sharing the video, Karan captioned it, 'He’s off to london and she has pronounced me elderly! Such is my life! #lockdownwiththejohars."

Check out the hilarious video below:

The filmmaker has been sharing videos since a while now and his kids have taken a dig at possibly everything. What do you think of Karan's videos with his kids Yash and Roohi? Let us know in the comments below.

