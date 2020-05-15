Watch: Karan Johar's hilarious reply to his son Yash for raiding the former's room will leave you in splits

After raiding Karan Johar's closet and bathroom, his son Yash has entered his room and the cute conversation between the two will leave you in splits.

Thanks to , the filmmaker's adorable videos with his twins Yash and Roohi amid these quarantine times is a stress buster. KJo has been giving a glimpse of his interaction with the little munchkins on his social media account without fail. From his closet to his bathroom, the lockdown tales have been driving away everyone's quarantine blues. Recently, Karan shared a video where we can see Yash combing his hair with a hair comb and when daddy Johar asks him as to what he is doing, Yash replies “combing my hair and going fancy".

And now after raiding Karan's closet and bathroom, Yash has invaded his room. But this time, not Yash but Karan's hilarious reply to his kid has grabbed our attention. In a recent video, shared by Karan on his Instagram story, we can see the cute kid Yash donning a blue t-shirt with an anchor print on it with matching white coloured shorts is standing leaning towards the filmmaker's bed. Karan says Yash, "Come on you have to leave my room. Come on." On this Yash cutely replies, "Only 2 minutes." Karan Johar, who is known for his humour tells Yash, "Only 2 minutes, why are you, Maggie?" The video ends with Yash picking up a white coloured bottle from the table.

(Also Read: Karan Johar’s son Yash combs his hair to look ‘Fancy’ making daddy burst into laughter; Watch)

Karan's children have mocked the filmmaker's every possible choice. From his choices in clothes to his shoes, Yash and Roohi often make fun of Karan. The filmmaker recently revealed his lockdown look after being behind the camera for sometime. Karan flaunted his grey hair in a live chat with who called him the 'Bond Villain'. Roohi, however, proclaimed that her dad looks like a 'buddha' (old man).

Check out the video here:

