WATCH: Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi spend weekend watching ‘dada's new movie’ Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Last month, director Karan Johar came up with his romantic comedy family Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was positively received by critics and fans alike. Now, KJo’s kids Yash and Roohi are enjoying the family drama at home. Karan Johar gave a peek into his weekend watching RRKPK with his kids.

Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Filmmaker Karan Johar is closest to his kids Yash and Roohi. There have been multiple instances when he had shared visuals of having a gala time together with his kids. Recently, Karan took to social media and gave a peek into his weekend with his bachchas. The video opens with a clip from the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan then pans the camera to show that his kids are enjoying the movie, lying comfortably on their bed. Dressed in their loungewear, the kids looked absolutely adorable. After showing a thumbs up to the camera, his excited son Yash said, “We’re watching Dada’s new movie.” Sharing the video, Karan penned in the caption, “Have you watched it yet???”

More about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film is about two love birds, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, as titular characters. It shows how they try to fit in with each other’s family and convince them to accept their partners. The comic references, dreamy shoot locations, the OTT sets and not to forget the trend-setting costumes, all came together to make a fantastic movie. Moreover, the inclusion of actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog added masala to the mass entertainer. What’s interesting is that the movie marked Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan's onscreen reunion after 48 years. They were last seen together in 1975 in Sholay.

Ranveer Singh on the work front

The movie Band Baaja Baaraat got Ranveer Singh recognized in the Hindi film industry. Since then, he has worked in several movies but Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani remain some of his most loved ones.

