WATCH: Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi take Peppa Pig suitcase to run away as they are fed up with lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Karan Johar has shared a hilarious video of his kids Yash and Roohi wanting to run away with their suitcases because of being bored.

The ongoing lockdown in India due to coronavirus outbreak has got everyone stuck at home. And while everyone is trying to make the most of this home quarantine by learning something new or by trying their hands in cooking, ace filmmaker is busy enjoying this break with his kids Yash and Roohi. Not only this, but KJo has also been giving a glimpse of his family time to his fans on social media and his interaction with the little munchkins have been too cute to miss.

After giving us a glimpse of Karan's closet and calling Kuch Kuch Hota Hai boring, it looks like Yash and Roohi are now fed up of this lockdown and want to just run away. In a video, recently shared by the filmmaker Yash and Roohi are carrying a small suitcase around the house, while Yash is carrying a normal brown suitcase, Roohi is seen dragging a Peppa Pig suitcase. The video starts with Karan asking his kids where are they going, to which they say they are fed up. Karan further asks them whether they are leaving the house and running away, to which the kids cutely answer 'yes'. The filmmaker further says them bye and tells "We will miss you. I don't know where they are going but they are going away. Bye."

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Ok we are taking a seasons break on #lockdownwiththejohars ! Will resume with season 2 very soon! Love you all and stay safe."

Just a few days ago, Roohi hilariously trolled her dad and called him a 'kharaab dancer'. From Karan’s fashion choices to his weight, Yash and Roohi have innocently joked about it on camera and the filmmaker has been sharing the fun videos on social media. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, KJo will soon be seen working on his much talked about multi-starrer period drama Takht.

