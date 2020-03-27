WATCH: Karan Johar's son Yash has a hilarious reply when asked about what he is doing to fight Coronavirus

Karan Johar's little munchkin Yash has a hilarious take on Coronavirus. The kid's answer on how to fight the virus will leave you in splits.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown in India, everyone in the country is busy with their hobbies or are having a gala time with their families. While celebrities like , Kartik Aaryan, , Kareena Kapoor and others are helping in household chores and spending time with their families, filmmaker is using this quarantine period to spend time with his kids Yash and Roohi.

Karan has been posting some amazing videos of his twins on his social media account. After sharing a video of Yash and Roohi who are busy colouring, the filmmaker has shared a hilarious video of his son Yash. In the video, Karan is telling Yash, "Now that I have trained you about the Coronavirus, what would you like to say about it?" To this, the little munchkin replied, "Very bad." Karan further asked him, "What are you doing about it?" After thinking for some time and looking here and there, Yash cutely answered, "Playing."

Karan further asked him, "You are playing? That is what you are doing to fight the Coronavirus?" To which the cute kid said yes and nodded his head. The Student Of The Year director ended the video saying, "Well, I suppose everyone has their own ways."

Amid all the tensions and worries that are going around the world, these cute kids are definitely melting our hearts and bringing a smile on our faces during this crucial time. Don't you agree?

Check out Karan Johar's post here:

Until last week, there were reports doing rounds that Karan Johar's Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, , Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor may have been shelved owing to several reasons. However, as per exclusive sources, Pinkvilla has learned that Karan’s directorial about the Mughal era has not been shelved and will be made.

