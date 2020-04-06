WATCH: Karan Johar's son Yash tries to fit himself in a bag and THIS superstar is the reason behind it

Karan Johar’s kid Yash has a hilarious response when he asks him the reason behind him trying to fit in a bag. Check it out

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, many citizens are getting a chance to spend quality time with their families. Especially celebrities are using this time to spend time with their families which they usually don't get to do because of their busy schedules. Filmmaker is busy enjoying this break with his kids Yash and Roohi Johar. In fact, KJo has also been giving a glimpse of his interaction with the little munchkins on his social media account.

But a recent conversation that involved grabbed the attention of fans on social media. In the previous video, Yash and Roohi are playing in KJo’s closet. They show him a poster of Shah Rukh Khan. Although the renowned director tried explaining that it wasn’t King Khan, the kids are adamant that the poster is that of the Dilwale star. In the recent video as well, Yash is trying to fit into a bag and when Karan asked him why is he doing so, looking at the poster Yash said, "Because Shah Rukh Khan is here."

Karan who cannot control his laughter later shifts his camera towards Roohi and asks her what she is up to. To which the cute munchkin starts playing the guitar and sings the nursery rhyme 'Old MacDonald Had A Farm'. Later, Yash runs and hides into Karan's closet and asks his Dada to find him. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Delirium has hit us all! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles."

Earlier, the young stars were also seen giving fashion advice to their father. When KJo quizzed them if they like his clothes, Roohi was quick to respond saying no. In fact, they also suggested that the filmmaker should stick to simple clothes.

