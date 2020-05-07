WATCH: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi are back to his closet and mistake a 'tijori' for washing machine

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi who had moved from the closet to Karan's bathroom are back into his closet.

Thanks to , the filmmaker's adorable videos with his twins Yash and Roohi amid these quarantine times is a stress buster. KJo has been giving a glimpse of his interaction with the little munchkins on his social media account without fail. After a few days of a gap in the second season, Karan is here again continuing with the series 'Lockdown with Johars'. After moving on from Karan's closet to the bathroom and calling his bathtub useless, Yash and Roohi are back into Karan's closet today.

The video starts with Karan saying hello to Yash who looks cute donning an adorable t-shirt and pajama with a backpack behind and is busy eating a bar of chocolate. Karan further asks him what is he looking for to which the cute munchkin says 'washing machine'. The filmmaker gets confused and further asks Yash, "Where is it?" Roohi, who looks pretty donning a cute lemon printed top and white short pajama with help of Yash opens a mirror door by sliding it and what we look at will leave you in splits. It is a vault to which these cute munchkins have mistaken as a washing machine.

(Also Read: WATCH: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi move from the closet to the bathroom during 'Lockdown With Johars')

Karan clarifies to them that it is a 'tijori' and not a washing machine. To which Yash asks what does he do with this? Karan says, "Currently absolutely nothing given the current economic situation of all our lives. I wish it was a washing machine, it would have been so much more useful." The two get busy with their own work and the filmmaker ends the video with a bye. Sharing the adorable video, Karan wrote, "Well we are now back in the closet but this time with a twist #lockdownwiththejohars."

Check out the video here:

Karan's children have mocked the filmmaker's every possible choice. From his choices in clothes to his shoes, Yash and Roohi often make fun of Karan. The filmmaker recently revealed his lockdown look after being behind the camera for sometime. Karan flaunted his grey hair in a live chat with who called him the 'Bond Villain'. Roohi, however, proclaimed that her dad looks like a 'buddha' (old man).

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×