WATCH: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi have a special grooming tip for their music teacher; his hilarious reaction will crack you up

Karan Johar is not just a profound filmmaker ,but also a doting father to two twins- Yash Johar and Roohi. The little kiddos are one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress never misses a chance to offer cutesy glimpses of his little munchkins that are rather hilarious.

Yet again, KJo dropped an endearing video on his social media as his little kiddos offered their ‘opinions and feedback’ as beauty tips for their Kunal sir. Check it out.

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi offer grooming tips to their teacher

Today, on May 21, a while back, Karan Johar hopped onto his Instagram handle and uploaded a video featuring his twin kids- Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, and their teacher Kunal. In the video, both the kiddos were seemingly attending their piano home coaching. The video begins with Yash telling his teacher, “Kunal sir, you’re too cute, but you’re too hairy,” leaving their teacher stunned. In response to this, he says, “Amaze. What a way to give a compliment.”

Little Yash went on to suggest their teacher to 'take a special kind of cream' and put it on his body to remove all the hair. Adding on to his brother, Roohi also recommends him to try waxing. The suggestions leave their teacher visibly astonished, who exclaims, "Thank you for my beauty tips."

Sharing the video, KJo expressed in the caption, “So clearly I am not the only one being subjected to their opinions and feedback! Kunal Sir I hope you feel my pain (accompanied by laughter emojis) anyone for tips on grooming and deserving birthdays you know who to contact! (accompanied by red-heart emojis) #meredoanmolratan(accompanied by red-heart emojis)

Take a look:

Reacting to the video, the filmmaker’s friends and followers couldn’t stop reacting to the post. Farah Khan quipped, “Yash will set u right.. Everytime,” Malaika Arora remarked, “No hair , don’t care (Accompanied by laughter emoji,” while Neha Dhupia commented, “Bechare Kunal sir”

For those living under the rocks, Karan Johar welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, via surrogacy in 2017.

On the professional front, KJo is looking forward to the release of his next, Mr & Mrs Mahi led by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the producer’s capacity.

