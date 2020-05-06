WATCH: Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi move from the closet to the bathroom during 'Lockdown With Johars'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Karan Johar is back with an adorable video with his twins Yash and Roohi who have now moved from the closet to Karan's bathroom.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, many citizens are getting a chance to spend quality time with their families. Filmmaker is busy enjoying this break with his kids Yash and Roohi Johar. In fact, KJo has also been giving a glimpse of his interaction with the little munchkins on his social media account. After bidding goodbye a couple of days back, the filmmaker is now back with the second season of the series, 'Lockdown with the Johars'. And after a few days gap with the second season, Karan is finally, here again, continuing the series.

And now it looks like Karan, Yash and Roohi have moved on from Karan's closet to the bathroom. In the recent video shared by the filmmaker, Karan is seen asking his cute munchkins Yash who looks adorable in a yellow printed t-shirt and white pajamas and Roohi who looks cute in a yellow striped dress 'What are you doing?' Roohi shows Karan Johar's bathtub and calls it 'useless'. The filmmaker agrees to what Roohi says as he himself doesn't use it.

(Also Read: Karan Johar's son Yash is 'fed up' of his camera & daughter Roohi wants to 'leave the house'; Watch Video)

As Karan is talking to Roohi, she walks away and then the Takht director notices that Yash is upto something with the tap. He asks him what is he doing? To which Yash says, "I am washing Dada." On hearing this, Karan starts laughing and says bye. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Now in the bathroom! We have moved from the closet #lockdownwiththejohars."

Meanwhile, after turning fashion critics for Karan, Yash and Roohi recently turned diet police for their father while they all ate burgers. Infact, Yash went on to call him fat but Karan said that they are only healthy. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "My diet police betu boy, Yash and baby girl Roohi #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season2".

