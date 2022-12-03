WATCH: Karan Singh Grover assembling cradle for Devi as he prepares for father-daughter sun time

Bipasha Basu and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first daughter Devi in November this year. They shared her glimpse on social media. The new parents are completely enjoying this new phase. Recently, Bipasha posted a zoomed-in photo in which Devi held her thumb as the baby lay on the bed. And today Karan shared an adorable video on his social handle. He is seen assembling a cradle for his little munchkin. It is very cute.

Father-daughter time:

Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Preparations for some father-daughter sun time." The video starts with him opening the packet and taking out things. He is minutely arranging things for the baby. In the background, we can hear Daddy Cool's song. Well, fans also dropped heart emojis in the comment section for daddy.