WATCH: Karan Singh Grover assembling cradle for Devi as he prepares for father-daughter sun time
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed their daughter Devi in November this year.
Bipasha Basu and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first daughter Devi in November this year. They shared her glimpse on social media. The new parents are completely enjoying this new phase. Recently, Bipasha posted a zoomed-in photo in which Devi held her thumb as the baby lay on the bed. And today Karan shared an adorable video on his social handle. He is seen assembling a cradle for his little munchkin. It is very cute.
Father-daughter time:
Taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, “Preparations for some father-daughter sun time." The video starts with him opening the packet and taking out things. He is minutely arranging things for the baby. In the background, we can hear Daddy Cool's song. Well, fans also dropped heart emojis in the comment section for daddy.
A few days before, Bipasha givna a glimpse of the baby on Instagram. In the picture, Karan held Devi, whose face was covered with a white heart emoji. She captioned the post, "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel: 1) Quarter cup of you, 2) Quarter cup of me, 3) Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love, 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness, 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."
Take a look here:
Announcing her daughter's arrival on Instagram, Bipasha shared a post that read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine." Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.
ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi cutely holds her fingers in the latest pic and our hearts are melting