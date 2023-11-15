WATCH: Karan Singh Grover is ‘out of words’ as he enjoys sunny day with daughter Devi in Maldives

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, are currently enjoying a holiday in the Maldives with their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The couple also recently celebrated Devi’s birthday in the island nation. As Karan spent some quality time with his little daughter, he shared a video showing glimpses of their pool time together.

Karan Singh Grover enjoys a sunny day with daughter Devi in the Maldives

If you have been following Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on social media, you would have already seen how the couple is unwinding in the Maldives. On their overseas trip with their firstborn, they have been soaking in the Maldivian sun and having a gala time by the ocean.

A while ago, the Alone actor took to social media and posted a video with Devi. In the pic, the father-daughter duo can be seen bonding and enjoying their pool time. Karan can be seen playfully lifting the little one up and down and sporting a million-dollar smile while watching her have fun. Baby Devi looked cute in her multicolored swimsuit and that adorable little hat.

The video was probably shot early in the morning, as we can see a platter of breakfast floating toward them. Sharing the IG reel, Karan penned, “I have never been so out of words and so full with the need to proclaim at the same time before if someday I just spontaneously combust, please don’t judge me.”

Bipasha Basu had also shared glimpses of their family time in the pool by the gorgeous ocean. She captioned the video with a gratitude note, “Through her eyes everything is a first makes us look at everything that God has made with more curiosity, wonder and appreciation. Thank you Devi.”

A while ago, Bipasha dropped a video of her casually taking a stroll and witnessing a beautiful sunset with hubby. She wore a pretty kaftan dress and accessories with her brightest smile.

Bipasha Basu’s warm note on Devi’s first birthday

Bipasha and Karan dated for a couple of days before getting married in 2016. Years later, they were blessed with Devi, born on November 12, 2022. When Devi turned one, the Jism actress penned a heartfelt note along with a picture of them from the hospital from the moment when she was just a newborn.

As her birthday coincided with Diwali, Basu called Devi ‘Lakshmi Ma’ and wrote, “The magic of birth 9 months in mamma’s belly and now today Devi is 1 year old. This time has been the most amazing time of our lives. Looking forward to many many adventures with our little goddess Devi. I always wonder at the magical things around her and now her first birthday and Diwali being on the same day. She is truly Ma’s mishti blessing to us. Our Lakshmi Ma. Happy Diwali to everyone. Thank you for the love and blessings for Devi and us. So grateful.”

