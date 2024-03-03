WATCH: Kareena Kapoor blushes as Diljit Dosanjh says ‘Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce’ as he hypes 'queen' at Anant-Radhika's sangeet

Last night, Diljit Dosanjh took center stage, captivating the audience with his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Amidst the pulsating beats, Diljit infused the evening with excitement, showering compliments on Kareena Kapoor Khan, and even likening her to global personalities Rihanna and Beyoncé. The actress couldn't resist blushing, and gracefully danced as Diljit serenaded her with the track Proper Patola.

Diljit Dosanjh showers Kareena Kapoor Khan with praise during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Diljit Dosanjh, who graced the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on March 2, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse from his performance alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. In the delightful video, Diljit, holding Kareena's hand, playfully exclaimed, “Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, saddi te ae hi Rihanna ae hi Beyoncé” (There is Rihanna, there is Beyonce, but for us, she's our Rihanna, she's our Beyoncé).

Kareena, blushing at the endearing compliment, swayed to the rhythm as Diljit sang the upbeat track Proper Patola. Her graceful thumkas and mesmerizing presence added a touch of glamor to the festivities, with her husband Saif joining in the jubilant atmosphere, cheering and applauding her every move.

In the caption, Diljit affectionately referred to Kareena as "Queen @kareenakapoorkhan" and hailed Saif Ali Khan as the "King."

In addition to Saif and Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh was joined by a constellation of stars during his electrifying performance. Among them were Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda, who added to the vibrant energy of the night with their presence.

More about performances during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Before Diljit Dosanjh's singing, a number of Bollywood celebrities graced the stage, delivering mesmerizing performances. These included Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and many others.

Adding to the magic, the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, took to the stage for a delightful dance, showcasing their love and joy.

