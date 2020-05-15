  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Geet as she reminds everyone 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon'

In the video, Kareena stops on the red carpet to pose for the cameras. While she is at it, the actress is handed over a placard which reads one of her most famous dialogues. Check out the video below.
11077 reads Mumbai
News,Kareena Kapoor KhanWATCH: Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Geet as she reminds everyone 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan has played many memorable characters across her 20 year career in Bollywood. Some characters have gone on to become iconic like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham or Geet from Jab We Met. And we came across one such video of the actress where she can be seen flashing one of her most memorable dialogues on a placard. The video is from last year when Bebo, in a white and black super smart outfit, walked the red carpet for the Mumbai film festival. 

In the video, Kareena stops on the red carpet to pose for the cameras. While she is at it, the actress is handed over a placard which reads one of her most famous dialogues. Holding up a bright pink thought bubble which reads 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon', Bebo can be seen goofing around with it. The iconic dialogue is from Imtiaz Ali's film Jab We Met which the actress starred in opposite ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor

Check out Kareena's video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#favourite #kareenakapoorkhan

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Amid this lockdown, Kareena has been keeping her fans updated with fun posts on Instagram. From pictures with son Taimur to her quarantine routine, Bebo has been giving her 3 million followers a sneak peek into her life. Just yesterday, the actress revealed that she has resorted to homemade masks to pamper her skin in this dreaded summer heat. Take a look at Bebo's post below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement