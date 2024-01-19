WATCH: Kareena Kapoor flaunting son Taimur Ali Khan’s bronze medal is every mother ever
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother as she happily flaunts her son Taimur Ali Khan's bronze medal during his school event. She also poses with her BFF Karan Johar.
Kareena Kapoor Khan may be one of the biggest actresses in the Bollywood industry but when it comes to her personal life, there is a bigger rockstar than her in her house. Well, we are talking about her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who has won a medal in his school today and like any other mom, Bebo too could not contain her happiness. Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures and videos from their kids’ event, and we bet fans are going to love it.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother
Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie with Karan Johar. In the picture, we can see Bebo looking beautiful in a sleeveless grey colored zipped jacket. She has left her hair open and flaunts her black glasses as she pouts her way to glory. KJo on the other hand looks dapper in a black shirt. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “The non-runners but still winners”.
In the next story, we can see the actress laughing and posing for the picture. Sharing this, she wrote, “Yes I’m the mother who wears his medals. #Proud hysterical mom #bronze is the new gold. Mera beta. Anyone else do that?"
Karan Johar also shared a video of Kareena, where she can be seen flaunting Taimur’s bronze medal and proudly saying that Bronze is the new Gold.
Check it out:
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front
Workwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. The film was based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which is also her maiden production venture. Apart from these, she is also doing The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She is also shooting for Rohit Shetty's action cop film Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn. The film is a part of Shetty's cop universe and also features Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone.
