WATCH: Kareena Kapoor gets stuck outside Manish Malhotra’s apartment; Asks paparazzi ‘bell kahan hai?

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora visited fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s house for lunch.

Members of the paparazzi photographed Kareena Kapoor as she stepped out of her car wearing a classy black dress outside ace fashion designer and longtime friend Manish Malhotra’s residence. Kareena posed for the shutterbugs standing outside the apartment. At one point, she decided to walk in and tried to open the door which was locked. Kareena asked paparazzi ‘bell kahan hai?’ and the shutterbugs immediately jumped in to help the ‘Jab We Met’ actress by pointing her towards the bell. One person went ahead and rang the bell for her. Kareena visited the maverick designer on Tuesday.

Kareena Kapoor along with Karisma Kapoor and close friends Amrita Arora, and met Manish for a luncheon. Kareena had also recently hosted sister Karisma for her birthday at her residence along with some other close friends. The actress has mostly been staying at home after the birth of her second child in February. Due to the widespread of second wave COVID 19 in India, Maharashtra had imposed a lockdown where citizens were only permitted to go out at fixed timings and for important reasons. All the shooting work in Mumbai came to a grinding halt hence the actors including Kareena were largely not seen outside of their homes.

Check out the video:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen on the silver screen in ‘Angrezi Medium’ playing a supporting yet crucial role of a cop in London who has not come to terms with the companionship of her mother. She will next be seen opposite superstar in the much-awaited remake of 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump called ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

