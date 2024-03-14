WATCH: Kareena Kapoor is ‘obsessed’ with Crew song Naina; vibes to Diljit Dosanjh’s track while enjoying drive in city

Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her power-packed OTT debut with the mystery-thriller film Jaane Jaan. Soon after, she was seen in The Buckingham Murders, which she also co-produced. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her heist comedy film Crew. A while ago, she was seen vibing to the first song from the film Naina.

Kareena Kapoor Khan vibes to the song Naina from her upcoming film Crew

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to take over cinema theatres in the country from March 29, 2024, with her film Crew. Ahead of the film’s release, the peppy soundtrack Naina was dropped, which has everyone hooked, including Bebo. A while ago, she took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of her grooving to the song as she headed out for a drive in the city.

In the clip, the actress looked chic as she wore a comfortable sweatshirt with a pair of blue pants. With barely any makeup on and leaving her short hair open, she can be seen listening to the trending number on her phone, which she is currently obsessed with. Sharing the visual, she wrote, “Can’t stop, won’t stop. #Crew #Naina #Obsessed.”

While interacting with her fans, Kareena spilled some details about her character in Crew. She said, "It's a very fun, light-hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love."

More about Crew

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, the heist comedy film stars Kareena along with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. It also featured comedian, actor, and singer Kapil Sharma in a special appearance.

After its promo was dropped, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and said that he was "Ready to get on this ride for sure!". Bebo's sister Karisma Kapoor also extended her support and said, "Can't wait. Need to be on this flight." While Priyanka Chopra was 'Obsessed,' Kunal Kemmu hilariously penned, "Apni Mudgaon express 22nd March ko ravana kar ke 29th ko flight pakadne aa raha hoon...!!! Excited to watch this one."

