WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted with son Jeh post football session during fun day off

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an immensely talented actress. But she is also a loving wife to Saif Ali Khan and a doting mother. Even though she is busy with work, the actress makes sure to spend enough time with her kids Taimur and Jeh. Recently, the celebrity couple was spotted with their younger son after a football session.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spotted with son Jehangir Ali Khan

Today was one of those days when actress Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to ditch her expensive dresses and glam and wore her sweats all day long. Without worrying about her public image, she even roamed around in the city like a regular person in her pajamas with her hair tied in a bun. A while ago, Bebo was spotted exiting a football ground. She was followed by her husband Saif Ali Khan who walked towards their swanky luxury car with their son Jeh.

In the clip, the Jaane Jaan actress can be seen smiling at the paparazzi as she went to sit in the front seat with her little one. For their fun day out, the Adipurush actor also donned a pair of gray sweatpants with a plain white t-shirt. Sporting white shoes and a red cap, he looked cool in his casual outfit. As for Jehangir Ali Khan, he looked adorable in his cute little green pants and white printed t-shirt.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video:

Days ago, Kareena flew for her family vacation to Switzerland along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids-Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. A while ago, the actress dropped a cute picture of her sons standing on the snow holding each other’s hands. On New Year’s Eve, the actress also dropped a picture with her husband. While she wore her multi-colored pajama set, Saif was seen all suited up in a white tuxedo.

Captioning the photo, the Jab We Met actress wrote, “In my PJ with my man in a Dj. As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever. Spread joy and peace. Happy new year lovely people.”

Check out her post below:

ALSO READ: Chameli Then vs Now: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rahul Bose to Rinke Khanna; what the actors are up to after 20 years