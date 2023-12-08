WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan aww-dorably kisses son Jeh before heading to work

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for her next venture Singham Again, which has garnered tremendous eyeballs lately. On the personal front, the actress is a doting mother to her sons Taimur and Jeh. Recently, the Bollywood diva was spotted heading back to work post attending mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s birthday party.

However, before getting back in action, she was there to see her son Jeh off to a playdate. What stole the show was the way Bebo gave baby Jeh a kiss before leaving and it is all things love. Watch the clip inside.

The Jab We Met star was recently spotted at her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore’s birthday get-together. Following the mini family bash, Bebo was seen heading back to work. However, before leaving, the doting mother gave her son Jeh a goodbye kiss. Watch the video, which oozes warmth and love, right here.

Kareena Kapoor on dealing with the paparazzi post having kids

The actress is known for her bubbly and free-spirited nature. Notably, unlike other celebrities, Kapoor never shied away from allowing the paps to capture her children Jeh and Taimur. During an interview earlier, the actress had opined on how she and her husband are ‘very open’ and hence, they never hid anything from the media.

She said that despite being a public figure, she may not be able to reveal 100 percent of what is happening in her life on social media. “I make everybody feel involved in my life, and that’s something why my fans are still so involved,” Kareena Kapoor was quoted saying in a report by Hindustan Times.

Work front of Kareena

The actress was recently seen in the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan. At the moment, she has a couple of more projects lined up in her kitty. Soon, Bebo will be seen in the film Singham Again and her first look as Avni Bajirao Singham had won hearts on the internet. Apart from Singham Again, she will also be seen in The Crew.

