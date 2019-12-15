Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan glams up on the go as she gets ready at Bengaluru airport for Armaan Jain's Roka

Kareena headed to her cousin Armaan Jain's roka ceremony straight from the airport. Wondering how she managed to look effortless? Check out the video below.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport looks often makes passengers and paparazzi stop and take note. From cool to comfy to ethnic, Kareena dishes out various looks. However, on Saturday night, Kareena took it up a notch higher when she was spotted at the airport in a stunning red Indian ensemble. Complete with jewellery and kohl eyes, the actress looked ravishing. While we were first not too sure why Kareena was all decked up, her next halt in the city made sense. Kareena headed to her cousin Armaan Jain's roka ceremony straight from the airport. Wondering how she managed to look effortless?

Turns out, Kareena got all decked up prior to her flight to Mumbai. Yes, you heard that right. The actress was spotted getting ready at the Bengaluru airport. Right from Kareena's hair to her makeup, the actress' team did it all before she could board the flight. On arrival, Kareena looked flawless as she was snapped in a red kurta set with exquisite traditional gold embroidery all over. She styled the kurta with a pair of matching churidar and a flowy dupatta. Her hair was up in a bun and the gold jhumkas stole the limelight. 

Kareena joined husband Saif Ali Khan at the roka ceremony venue. Saif looked dapper in a white kurta set. However, their little one, Taimur, was not around. What are your thoughts on Kareena and Saif's look? Let us know in the comments below. 

