WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan has a gala time with her girl gang Karisma, Rhea Kapoor & others

Every girl can attest to this - girls’ nights are absolutely the best! Having a chill, casual get-together with our girl gang with loads of laughter and good food is the best cure to a bad day. Well, it seems Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girlfriends are doing just that - that too on a weekday nonetheless! Just a while back, Kareena posted short clips of the fun she is having with her closest friends, and be warned, you are going to feel super jealous!

In the stories that Kareena shared, we could see the whole squad just vibing and having a gala time, sipping on wine and laughing their hearts out. They also had good food to accompany them. The squad included Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Poonam Damania, and Kareena herself. While Rhea looked cute in a tee that had ‘Kapoor’ embroidered in Hindi on it; Karisma looked gorgeous in her green outfit. Kareena’s sheer excitement could be seen in her caption, “It’s started…ufff.” In another story, she shared a hilarious pap of Rhea with a goofy caption. Guess they are all set to have a fun, comfy night!

On the other hand, Bebo herself looked quite ravishing in one of the stories shared by Masaba Gupta. The 'Jab We Met' actress could be seen posing dramatically and sported an all denim look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor became close during the shooting of Veere Di Wedding which was produced by the latter. It was during this movie’s filming that Kareena had discovered she was pregnant with Taimur. Even though Kareena asked Rhea to find a younger alternative, Rhea was firm about not letting her go and waited for resume shooting post her maternity leave.

