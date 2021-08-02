WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor snooze off after 'productive weekend' with yummy treats

The weekend seems to be a relaxing time for everyone including our Bollywood stars. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sneak peek of her fun yet 'productive weekend' with sister Karisma Kapoor on her social media handle recently and left netizens feeling relatable. The Laal Singh Chaddha star dropped a glimpse of her time over the weekend with her sister Karisma at home and well, the video she shared sums up their love for food as well as sleep.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Kareena shared a video in which she along with sister Karisma could be seen gorging on yummy treats. From relishing delicious dishes to devouring a chocolate cake together, Kareena and Karisma seemed to have completely indulged over the weekend. However, what happened 10 seconds after they relished the yummy treats is even more relatable. The video showcases how Kareena and Karisma both snoozed away on the couch after the yummy weekend meal. Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "What I mean when I say... 'Lolo and I had a productive weekend'"

Click HERE to see the video.

As soon as Kareena shared the video, her close friends began dropping sweet comments. Rhea Kapoor, who often sends yummy treats to Bebo, dropped heart emoticons in the comments. Anjana Sukhani also dropped a comment and wrote, "You are just all," with a heart emoticon.

Over the weekend, Kareena and Karisma celebrated 'National Sisters Day' and the latter shared an unseen throwback photo that showcased their good old days together. In the old photo, Kareena was seen with a hairdryer in her hand while her sister Karisma was getting ready for her shot. The photo instantly went viral on social media as fans loved their banter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Also Read|We wonder what left Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor in splits; See Pic