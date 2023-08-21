WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in ethnic airport look; fans gush over her 'natural beauty'

Kareena Kapoor Khan truly embodies style and grace, consistently commanding attention with her fashion choices during various public appearances – whether it's at weddings, dinner dates, or casual airport outings. The actress was recently seen at the Mumbai airport, departing for her work commitments, where she effortlessly pulled off an ethnic look. Fans couldn't help but admire her innate beauty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the ethnic airport look

On Monday, August 21, Kareena was spotted at the Mumbai airport, a routine sight given her frequent travels amidst her bustling work schedule. The renowned Jab We Met actress exuded elegance in an ethnic ensemble. She donned a white printed kurta paired with matching pants. Her accessories included a silver wristwatch, black sunglasses, and a spacious brown bag. Opting for a natural look, she wore no makeup and had her hair stylishly tied up in a top bun. Emerging from her car, she held a magazine in her hand. Kareena warmly greeted the paparazzi and then proceeded toward the security check. Take a look:

Fans gush over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s natural beauty

The fans were captivated by Kareena’s inherent beauty and couldn’t help but express their admiration. They took to the comments section under her airport video and showered love on the actress. One person said, “As usual redness on her face is bang on,” while another user wrote, “She’s so pretty.” A fan expressed, “Beautiful stunning natural beauty MashaAllah.” Others dropped red hearts and emojis in the comments.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a no-makeup picture from her husband Saif Ali Khan’s poolside birthday celebration, where she looked extremely stunning in a pink monokini. Later, the couple had celebrated the special occasion with their kids Taimur and Jeh, as well as Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s professional front

Kareena's most recent film appearance was in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She's currently collaborating with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat for Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming project, The Devotion of Suspect X. Additionally, she will share the screen with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in The Crew, slated for release on March 22, 2024. Reports suggest that she's reuniting with Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor for a sequel to their successful chick flick, Veere Di Wedding.

