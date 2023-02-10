WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS hilariously as paparazzi asks her to ‘do some action’ while posing

The upcoming Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders will be available internationally in multiple languages, including Hindi. Kareena Kapoor Khan , Saif Ali Khan , Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharad Kelkar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vrajesh Hirjee, Masaba Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama will be a part of the Hindi Audible podcast series. The stars arrived for Marvel’s Wastelanders cast announcement event in Mumbai today, and pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on the Internet. One of the videos shows Kareena posing for the paparazzi. Her hilarious reaction to a photographer who asked her to ‘do some action’ is going viral!

A video from the event that has surfaced on the Internet shows Kareena Kapoor Khan posing for pictures. She is surrounded by photographers, and one of them says, “Do some action, ma'am.” Kareena is seen making a goofy face, and sticking her tongue out. Paps can be heard saying, “One more time. Iss taraf ma'am,” while giving her directions on where to look. Kareena says, “But iska camera yahaan hai,” leaving everyone in splits. She is then seen asking, “Abhi kya? Ye karke kya hoga? Iska fayda kya hai?”

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “Ain't no one like her,” with heart-eyed emojis, while another fan of Bebo wrote, “She’s always so relatable,” along with laughing emojis. “She is a whole mood,” wrote another Instagram user. Check out the video below!