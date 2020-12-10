WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she gets emotional when Saif Ali Khan leaves for a long outdoor shoot

Speaking about long outdoor shoots, Kareena had once revealed to Pinkvilla how she finds it difficult to stay away from Saif Ali Khan for an extended duration.

It has been eight years since Kareena Kapoor Khan and tied the knot and even today the duo dish out couple goals. With Kareena's debut on Instagram this year, fans have been treated some candid moments of the family including their adorable son Taimur Ali Khan. Today, to keep up with Throwback Thursday, we decided to go back in time and dig out a two-year-old video of Kareena talking about the love of her life.

Kareena and Saif are extremely busy actors as they juggle multiple projects and their family life. Recently, Saif was in North India for almost a month and Kareena joined him along with Taimur half way through the shoot. Speaking about long outdoor shoots, Kareena had once revealed to Pinkvilla how she finds it difficult to stay away from her husband for an extended duration.

Revealing that she tears up when Saif leaves, Kareena said, "Both Saif and I are like one unit. The best part is that till now when he leaves for a shoot and I'm away from him, it still feels like he is leaving me for the first time. Even after a decade, I have tears in my eyes. I still fill that I wish he didn't have to go So that feeling is still there which I think is amazing and I hope it lasts forever." Check out the video below:

Aren't they simply adorable?

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child and the actress is reportedly due in March 2021.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan on 2nd baby's name: After Taimur's name controversy, both Saif & me haven't thought of it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×