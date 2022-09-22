Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan says she a fan of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives; Gives 'Poo's review'

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her birthday on September 21. It was a star-studded bash that saw Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and many other celebrities. Pictures and videos from the bash are going viral on social media. Well, one such video was shared by Maheep Kapoor on her Instagram. In the video, Kareena and Maheep both are seen and we can also hear Karan Johar. The actress is giving her review of the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The video opens with Kareena holding Maheep and talking about the show. She said she is a huge fan of Maheep and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. They are seen pulling Karan Johar’s leg who shot the video. The video was shared by Maheep Kapoor and she wrote, “The POO REVIEW! What else matters.” Kareena is seen wearing a black dress and Maheep too is seen in the same colour. Earlier in the day, the whole family was spotted at Randhir Kapoor’s house for the celebration.