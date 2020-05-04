WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan shaking a leg on Most Wanted Munda from Ki & Ka is all of us after lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning while flaunting her cool moves while grooving on the song Most Wanted Munda from Ki & Ka in this throwback video.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been sharing some stunning pictures and videos for her fans. Amid the lockdown as well, Bebo has been updating fans with the titbit of her quarantine period. From sharing photos of Taimur Ali Khan dressed up as Easter bunny to painting on the wall to throwback vacation photos, Kareena’s Instagram game, as millennial say, is on point. Recently, we came across a throwback video of Kareena from a party.

Bebo is seen flaunting her cool moves while grooving on the song Most Wanted Munda from Ki & Ka. Looking stunning in a white crop top and white skirt, Kareena looks like one happy girl as she grooves to the peppy tunes of the track with a group of girls. At the end of the video, we can see donning a black kurta pajama also showing off his cool moves as the song plays. For the uninitiated, Ki & Ka starring Kareena and Arjun released in the year 2016. Written, directed, and produced by R. Balki, the film follows a young, married couple contradicting the gender roles placed upon women and men in Indian society, by making the man as the wife and the lady as the husband.

Kareena portrays the role of Kia Sahni and Kia Kabir Bansal while Arjun portrays the role of Kabir Kamlesh Bansal. This was the first time Arjun and Kareena were paired up together onscreen. Talking about the song Most Wanted Bhai, it is sung by Meet Bros, Earl Edgar and Dev Negi.

Check out the video here:

Recently, another video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ahuja, and Rhea Kapoor all together having a fun time while in London had gone viral on social media. In the video, Rhea is seen filming it while revealing how Bebo just had a carb attack because she ate pizza. However, when confronted, Kareena says that she is just having some salad and Rhea then shows her plate. Meanwhile, Arjun seemed to be in his own element and tries to indulge in some humour. While Kareena was in London for a vacation along with her family, Arjun was in the town too, shooting for Namaste England with . Sonam, on the other hand, was in the city to celebrate her birthday with husband Anand Ahuja and as it turns out, they had a little reunion of the Kapoors as well.

Amid the lockdown as well, Kareena and Arjun have been indulging in some fun conversations on social media. Recently, when Bebo posted a stunning picture wherein she is seen nailing her cowgirl look and wrote, "Work from home they said....”, Arjun whose comment was worth the attention wrote, “Underdressed by ur own standards.”

Meanwhile, Arjun has also been updating fans about his quarantine period on social media. He has also been sharing some amazing throwback pictures on his Instagram stories amid the lockdown. The actor is also missing his girlfriend . He has mentioned about her in many of his posts and infact he keeps trolling the diva on the photos she uploads on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium which co-starred Radhika Madan and Irrfan in the lead roles. Prior to that, the actress was also seen in Good Newwz also starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and the movie did very well at the box office. Next, up, the actress is going to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hank's 1994 film Forrest Gump co-starring and directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is scheduled to release in India on Christmas 2020, however, the lockdown has brought everything on hold right now, especially the entire entertainment industry.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be collaborating with Parineeti Chopra for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release date of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial has been pushed further owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Arjun will also be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

