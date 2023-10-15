WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh enjoy Sunday as they visit grandparents' house with mom

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, which was well-received by the audience. The film directed by Sujoy Ghosh also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Now, she's preparing for her next project, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, which recently premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. Recently, the actress was spotted visiting her parents along with her kids.

Recently Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted along with her kids Taimur and Jeh, visiting her parents’ home. The actress donned a light blue colored shirt paired with white pants and a neatly made bun. She also sported sunglasses. HAVE A LOOK:

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpses from The Buckingham Murders

Today, on October 15, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted several photos on her Instagram, featuring her in the character of Jasmeet Bhamra from Hansal Mehta's movie, The Buckingham Murders. Along with the pictures, she penned a lengthy note and wrote, “Jas Bhamra... Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Agatha Christie in Hercule Poirot to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman.”

Reminiscing about what intrigued her about the character, the Jaane Jaan actress continued her note and wrote, “On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be…Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears…”

“It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool…So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of Jas Bhamra I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows,” she concluded her note. HAVE A LOOK:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma starrer Jaane Jaan is streaming on Netflix since 21 September.

