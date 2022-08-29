WATCH: Kareena Kapoor plays badminton with Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace; Soha isn't allowed to join

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The duo got married in 2012 and have been together for more than a decade now. After spending so many years together and having two kids- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, these two still manage to give us major couple goals. A few days back, Kareena, Saif, and their sons were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they travelled to spend time in Pataudi Palace.

Just a while ago, the Veere Di Wedding actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her playing badminton with Saif at their Pataudi Palace. "Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad… Amuuu are you ready for the game? @amuaroraofficial," Kareena captioned the video. In the background, one can also hear AP Dhillon's song Summer High playing. Reacting to it, Amrita Arora wrote: "I don't know about @amuaroraofficial but I am!!" While Kareena was quick enough to reply, "@sakpataudi sorry this is not for champions …it’s below beginners level," she added. Amrita also said: "Hahhahaha you can play with us @kareenakapoorkhan." and Saba Pataudi wrote: "Good job."

Check out Kareena-Saif's VIDEO:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Kareena and Saif are busy with their work-related commitments. The actress was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. Apart from this, she will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller project. While Kareena will also collaborate with Rhea Kapoor again.

Saif, on the other hand, has a Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. He also will be seen in Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan spends quality time with Saif Ali Khan, Randhir & Babita; Calls them 'loves of her life'