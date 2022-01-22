WATCH: Kareena Kapoor reveals one of her 'most favourite songs'; Takes a trip down the memory lane

All of us have that one song that holds some special meaning to us. Years and years go by, but that song stays with you, tucked safely in your comfort playlist. A bad day can be cured by your favourite song, and a good one can be made better with it. Just today, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her favourite song to her audience on her Instagram. It is an old one, from her early 2000’s, but you can still feel its magic even today.

Taking to her Instagram stories today, Bebo shared a video posted by her dear friend, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The video had a clip of one of Kareena’s old songs, Dupatta Mera from the movie Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. Much Kuch Kehna Hai was released in 2001, and starred Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena as protagonists. Kareena looked absolutely ravishing in the video, owning the stage with her elegance and beauty. Along with the post, Kareena wrote, ‘One of my most favourite songs,’ on her Instagram story and sprinkled it with a lot of hearts. Moreover, she also tagged Manish Malhotra, Tusshar Kapoor, and the other people who were a part of the ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’ team.

Sharing the post on his Instagram, Manish Malhotra wrote, ’21 years to ever mesmerizing beauty, @kareenakapoorkhan grooving to #Dupatta song from the movie #MujheKuchKehnaHai.' He also praised her ‘easy confidence-making statements.’ Well, Bebo’s amazing fashion, her killer moves, and her gorgeousness can make any song and movie better and this one was no exception.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's directorial Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan.

