WATCH: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan dish out love goals as they get clicked sharing romantic kiss; fans are all hearts

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are the royal and IT couple of Bollywood. The two have been happily married for over a decade. The two are proud parents to two sons-Taimur and Jeh. Even years after their wedding, the couple is often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance.

Now, yet again, Bebo and Saif have turned heads while they were spotted outside their residence. The couple shared a sweet kiss, which yet again left their fans to go gaga over them.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan set love goals in their latest appearance

Today, on May 12, a while back, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted outside their residence in Mumbai. In a video shared by the paps, the couple was seen exiting the building. The duo was seen indulging in a conversation while they made their way towards their respective cars. What caught everyone’s attention was Bebo and Saif’s mushy moment, as the actress held Saif’s arm and the two shared a sweet kiss before leaving.

Furthermore, the Crew actress dropped her husband at his car, meanwhile, they continued their discussion. After dropping Saif to his car, the actress returned with a smile towards her car. During their latest spotting, Bebo looked graceful in a loose white kurta paired with blue denim and hair tied in a bun. She also added a dash of glamour with black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Saif looked handsome in a light pink kurta paired with pajamas and brown slippers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look:

The video left all the couple’s fans gushing over them as they dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's work front

Speaking of the work front, the year has surely been significant for Kareena Kapoor with her last successful female heist comedy film, Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also had Tabu and Kriti Sanon along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances.

Going ahead, she has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders.

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Telugu film, Devara alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In this film, Saif takes on a negative role. Additionally, he is also working on an action-packed film with director Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with the actor on Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s Mr & Mrs Mahi trailer gets big love from rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya