WATCH: Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Karan Johar's Yash-Roohi and Shahid Kapoor's Misha-Zain dress up cutely for annual day
Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's kids Misha and Zain, and Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi looked adorable in their costumes for the annual function. Take a look!
On December 15, the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai unfolded, drawing the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities whose children are enrolled there. Kareena Kapoor Khan attended for her son Taimur Ali Khan, while Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were present for their children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Karan Johar also graced the event in support of his children, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, all of whom participated in various performances. The children looked incredibly charming, adorned in their adorable costumes for the acts.
Bollywood star kids showcase adorable ensembles for their annual function
The parents and their little ones were captured by cameras as they left after the event concluded. Kareena Kapoor Khan accompanied her son Taimur, who was dressed in a distinctive half-pink, half-fluorescent traditional outfit. Taimur's eyes were adorned with kajal, and his cheeks had a hint of blush, creating an adorable look. Karan Johar's son, Yash, participated in the same dance performance as Taimur, both of them sporting identical costumes. Roohi, on the other hand, wore a charming red frock with matching red lips.
Take a look:
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter, Misha, looked elegant in a Marathi-style green saree paired with a pink blouse. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun. Zain, their son, sported a glazed silver shirt and trousers, completing his look with a cute orange bow.
