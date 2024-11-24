WATCH: Karisma Kapoor almost falls at Aadar Jain's roka ceremony, requests paps to not post video; ‘Woh mat dalna’

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, actress Karisma Kapoor narrowly avoided an accident as she arrived for her cousin Aadar Jain's roka ceremony in Mumbai. After stepping out of her car, Karisma was seen tripping, but she quickly regained her balance. She later asked the paparazzi not to share the video of the incident on social media, saying, "Woh mat daalna abhi akele."

Despite her request, the video of the moment has since gone viral. Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in a navy blue, heavily embroidered anarkali. Although she stumbled as she got out of the car outside Aadar's home, she managed to steady herself without falling.

Lolo then stopped to pose for the paparazzi, who were thrilled to see her. As she walked into the venue, she turned to the photographers and asked them not to post the video of her stumbling. She was heard saying, "Woh mat daalna abhi akele."

On the same day, the Kapoor family gathered for the roka ceremony of Aadar Jain and his girlfriend, Alekha Advani. The couple coordinated in white outfits as they made their way out and posed for the cameras. The soon-to-be groom also grooved to the beats of dhol with his brother.

Aadar looked dashing in a cream-colored embroidered sherwani, paired with matching trousers. Alekha Advani, on the other hand, looked absolutely enchanting in a white sari paired with a pearl-embellished blouse.

She accessorized with layers of pearl necklaces, diamond pearl earrings, and bold bracelets that complemented her henna-adorned hands. The couple's deep connection was evident as they exchanged loving glances while posing for the photographers, holding each other close in the moment.

Several family members, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita, were also spotted at the event, looking glamorous.

Aadar Jain had proposed to Alekha in a romantic setting and shared the news on social media on September 1, 2024.

For the unversed, Aadar had previously been in a relationship with actress Tara Sutaria for over three years, but they parted ways in 2023. Later that year, Aadar publicly confirmed his relationship with Alekha on Instagram.

It’s worth noting that Alekha and Tara were once close friends, and during a 2022 trip to Paris with Aadar and Tara, Alekha had joined them.

