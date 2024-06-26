WATCH: Karisma Kapoor gives peek into her '1st birthday to 50th' ft parents Randhir Kapoor-Babita in thank you post

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities in the B-town. She celebrated her 50th birthday on June 25 and received warm birthday wishes from her friends, family, and fans.

A while ago, Karisma shared a video featuring her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor as she expressed her gratitude for all the birthday wishes.

Karisma Kapoor's then and now glimpses with parents Randhir Kapoor-Babita are too cute to miss

On June 26, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video collaging two pictures. The first picture is a childhood snap of the actress in the arms of her mother Babita Kapoor while her father Randhir Kapoor standing beside them. The second glimpse is the recent picture of her with them as she completes her 50th birthday.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "1st birthday to 50th Grateful Thank you everyone for all the love and good wishes."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's heartwarming birthday wish for sister Karisma Kapoor

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming video. The clip features selfies with her sister Karisma, capturing sweet moments from family vacations, outings, and gatherings including Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, dad Randhir Kapoor and mom Babita Kapoor.

Sharing the video, Bebo captioned the post with, "Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO, 50 is the new 30 gurlll. Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever... That’s what I wish for you…#LoloKaBirthday."

On the other hand, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also extended their birthday wishes to their bestie Karisma. Malaika wrote, “U make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor…. Happy birthday …. We love u" while Amrita penned, “To our absolutely Lovely lolo. You make 50 look delishhhhh Gurl !! To more loudddd nights of fun, laughter, imitations, in bed conversations, on the phone banter, nursing foot injuries together and picking up ur phone more often.”

She added, “Happy birthday my calm voice of reason, we love you so much. @therealkarismakapoor CHALTE YAAR #slimshadyforlife.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karisma Kapoor was recently seen in Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

