WATCH: Karisma Kapoor's THIS advice is important for winter mornings in Mumbai

Winters are for being wrapped in a blanket like a burrito and having hot chocolates - aren’t we right? Well, Karisma Kapoor shares what she does during the winters to savour the cold months and honestly, we are quite impressed with her winter essential list too! Karisma, being the fitness freak she is, always indulges in certain healthy habits and shares them with her audience which prove to be quite beneficial for them. Recently, she put up a story about what she does during the pleasant winter months in Mumbai on her social media.

On her Instagram stories, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress shared a gorgeous boomerang of hers with flowing hair and skin glowing under the sun. She humorously captioned the video, ‘When its 18 degrees in Mumbai take in all the sun you can.’ You heard the queen people, go out and get your sun kissed selfies (read: enjoy the sun!) Previously, she also shared a story in which she had her cup of coffee on display. She fondly wrote, ‘Mai our meri coffee,’ giving us all some serious cravings for coffee.

Check Karisma’s stories HERE

Karisma is often papped with her best friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, as they share a very tight bond. On New Years, the elite Bollywood girl gang had a get together that was hosted at Karisma’s household.

