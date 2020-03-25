WATCH: Kartik Aaryan adds a rap twist to his Coronavirus rant; Says ‘will keep reminding till you sit at home’

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a new video to remind people to stay at home. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star gave a cool rap twist to his previous Coronavirus rant video amidst the 21-day-lockdown. Check it out.

Actor Kartik Aaryan is back with another cool Coronavirus rant video but with a rap twist this time. We all remember his #CoronaStopKaroNa rant video that came out a few days back which ended up going viral and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the same to urge people to stay at home amidst the Coronavirus Outbreak in India. Now, giving a cool rap twist to the same video, Kartik went on a rant mode like Pyaar ka Punchanama and urged people to stay at home after PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-Day Lockdown.

Kartik shared the rap video and wrote, “Jab tak Ghar nahi baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga !#CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word.” Kartik’s previous rant video about raising awareness about Coronavirus had gone viral on social media and fans loved how the actor took upon himself to raise awareness among people about staying at home and self quarantining. This time again, after PM Modi announced the lockdown till April 14, 2020, Kartik went on a rant mode with a cool rap twist.

A day back, Kartik also had shared a video on social media where he was seen doing the dishes in his house as the maids too were practising social distancing. The Dostana 2 actor has been urging people to stay home and safe amid the Coronavirus shutdown. When the city of Mumbai wasn’t shut down and Kartik had returned from Lucknow’s shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor was seen wearing a mask and had even urged the paparazzi to don a mask too.

Check out Kartik's video:

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . The film is slated to release on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. It will also be released in December 2020. Aside from this, Kartik recently signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

