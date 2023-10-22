WATCH: Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria snapped together post dinner date; What’s cooking?

Kartik Aaryan, the young actor is undoubtedly one of the most loved stars from the younger lot of Bollywood talents. The talented actor, who established himself as one of the most sought-after leading men in Hindi cinema with some major box office hits, has also made headlines several times with speculations about his personal life.

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan was spotted with multi-faceted talent Tara Sutaria on October 21, Saturday night at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, reportedly after a supposed dinner date. The videos and pictures of the duo have clearly left both their fans in surprise.

Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria were spotted together

The popular Bollywood actors, who have not shared the screen in any of their projects so far, are clearly good friends with each other. Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria were spotted at a posh restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 21, Saturday night, after an apparent dinner date. The Shehzada actor and Ek Villain Returns actress were seen leaving the restaurant together and shared a warm hug before Tara left in her car.

In another video which was taken the same night, Kartik Aaryan was seen entering the same car with the actress-singer, as the duo tried to avoid getting clicked by the paps. The young crowd-puller looks handsome in the videos, in a semi-formal crisp white shirt, which he paired with black trousers and a matching pair of shoes. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, looks stylish in a black crop top, animal animal-printed skirt, and a pair of sneakers. She completed her look with a free hairdo and a handbag.

Watch Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria's latest videos, below:

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shoots for massive song with over 50 background dancers; details REVEALED