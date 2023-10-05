WATCH: Kartik Aaryan becomes sprinter for Chandu Champion; leaves internet into frenzy

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry. From leaving the audience in splits with his role in the comedy movie Luka Chuppi to leaving the audience going frenzy over his portrayal of journalist Arjun Pathak’s character in Dhamaka, Kartik surely knows how to ace it all. While the impeccable actor has delivered several entertaining gigs in the past, he is now gearing up for his upcoming venture Chandu Champion. Recently, Kartik shared a glimpse of his preparations for the film as he ran “chasing” his goals.

Kartik Aaryan turns into sprinter for Chandu Champion, shares video

While the actor seems to be all pumped with energy for his upcoming venture Chandu Champion, his fans too, are over the moon, to watch him grace the big screen. Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan shared a video of him sprinting as he ran towards his “goals”. Sharing the video, Aaryan captioned his post, “Chasing Goals #ChanduChampion.”

Fans react to Kartik Aaryan’s video

After the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor took to his Instagram account to share the video, his fans seemed to be thrilled as they shared various reactions. “After a hectic schedule u are doing too much hard work u will go ahead koki lots of love,” expressed a fan and another fan stated, “My champion you are the best my human.” Other comments on the post read, “Onwards and upwards”, “My koki champion is always first in my heart,” and “That winning smile>>>”.

Delving into Kartik’s Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently embracing the love of the audience for his character of Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha, is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt his acting skills once again in Chandu Champion. Notably, the movie will be a sports drama. Produced jointly by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the movie will reportedly be based on the story of paralympic champion Muralikant Petkar.

