Watch: Kartik Aaryan celebrated Christmas by grooving to his song Dheeme Dheeme with the NGO kids

Yesterday, the entire world was lit with joy and happiness because of Christmas. Social media was flooded with wishes and posts for the festival. B-town was not behind when it came to celebrating the festival. Speaking of stars, Kartik Aaryan is one millennial actor who has recently become the talk of the town for his quirkiness and style. Recently, Kartik wrapped up the 2nd shoot schedule of Dostana 2 and shared a picture on Instagram announcing the same. He also wished his fans a Merry Christmas.

But a recent video on Kartik's Instagram post has caught our eye. The actor was seen celebrating Christmas with some NGO kids. In one video, we can see the Dostana 2 actor taking his camera around and the kids are wishing the viewers a Merry Christmas while the actor is smiling. He captioned the video as, "Merry Christmas." with a kid and Santa emoji. In the second video, we can see the actor grooving to his recently released Pati Patni Aur Woh's song Dheeme Dheeme with the NGO kids. The actor is having fun with the kids and so are the kids. He captioned the video as, "Christmas wid Bacha Party. Thank you @smilefoundationindia."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will soon be seen sharing the screen with rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal releasing on Valentine's Day 2020. The actor has also been roped in for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya. Being the sequel of the 2008 film, Dostana 2 promises rib-tickling humour.

