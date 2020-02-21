WATCH: Kartik Aaryan creates fan frenzy on the streets while having a gala time with an Auto driver

Kartik Aaryan, who enjoys his massive fan following and is always overwhelmed with his fans' responses was recently spotted clicking selfies and pictures with the Mumbai police and auto drivers.

Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma had received the heartthrob of the year award at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020 which was held a few days back. The actor has a massive fan following. Fans go crazy whenever the actor is spotted in the city. From his promotional events to his social media, fans just go mad for the actor. At the same time, Kartik also loves to react with his fans. The actor is often spotted clicking selfies with his fans.

Recently, Kartik, who enjoys this massive fan following and is always overwhelmed with his fans' responses was recently spotted clicking selfies and pictures with the Mumbai police and auto drivers. Recently, Kartik had stepped out in the city and was surrounded by his fans. His fans, as usual, got crazy and ran to click selfies with him. But in a video that we came across on social media, we saw an auto driver's craze and immense love for the Luka Chuppi actor. The guy was not ready to leave the Love Aaj Kal actor and was continuously clicking pictures with him.

(Also Read: WATCH: Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious response when the paps asked him for chocolates)

Later, a police van arrived and Kartik got in the van and posed with the police guys for his fans and the paps. A pap was heard requesting Kartik to not remove his beard too. Well, now we know why he is called the heartthrob of Bollywood.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's video here:

On the work front, the actor is currently working on two films, both of which are sequels to two of the much-loved films from Bollywood. He will be seen in Dostana 2, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya, and he will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More