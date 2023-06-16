WATCH Kartik Aaryan dance like never before in Satyaprem Ki Katha’s peppy number Gujju Pataka

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to take everyone’s breath away yet again with their crackling chemistry in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the release of the film. Recently, the makers released two romantic songs titled Aaj Ke Baad and Naseeb Se which have already become chartbusters. And today, it is time for the third song of the film titled Gujju Pataka. This peppy number will see the actor dance like never before and force you to come to the dance floor.

Gujju Pataka song out

Kartik Aaryan is seen in four different get-ups of a groom which makes you wonder what more is in the store with this movie. As the teaser of Gujju Pataka introduced the audience to all the Dulhe Ki entry vibes, the song is everything that has set a perfect celebration mood. Watching Kartik Aaryan with his electrifying dance moves, and unbeatable swag with grand celebration visuals definitely says it all that yet another chartbuster song from Satyaprem Ki Katha is on its way. The Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures production has shot the song extensively in just four days with grand setups of four weddings as showcased in the song.

Check it out:

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

