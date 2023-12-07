WATCH: Kartik Aaryan dances to Dheeme Dheeme as Pati Patni Aur Woh clocks 4; thanks fans for their love

In the blink of an eye, four years have swiftly passed by! The impact of the pandemic has made it seem like 2019 was just yesterday. Reflecting on that year, which brought forth several memorable films such as Hrithik Roshan’s War, Salman Khan's Bharat and Dabangg 3, Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, and Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, it's worth noting that Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh stood out as the comedy film that achieved significant success at the box office. Recently marking its 4th anniversary, Kartik celebrated the occasion by grooving to the chartbuster song Dheeme Dheeme from the movie, adding a lively touch to the milestone.

Kartik Aaryan sets the floor on fire with his killer moves to the beats of Dheeme Dheeme

Celebrating the fourth anniversary of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan treated fans to a lively dance video posted on Instagram. In the video, Kartik, clad in a black hoodie and track pants, showcases his dance moves to the upbeat song Dheeme Dheeme. Joining him are four background dancers, donning sparkling green blazers, white shirts, black trousers, and stylish black bow ties, creating a visually captivating ensemble.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans for their unwavering love, the actor's caption reads, "Dheeme Dheeme, it’s been 4 years to #PatiPatniAurWoh... fun-filled memories, and these tunes are still fresh in mind... Thank you to the audience for showering so much love to Chintu Tyagi, his Patni aur Woh."

The infectious energy of the video quickly captivated viewers, prompting fans to flood the comments section with requests for Kartik to teach them the hook steps. Take a look:

About Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dheeme Dheeme

The ensemble cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh includes Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar. The storyline centers around Chintu Tyagi, an ostensibly ordinary man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he becomes captivated by Tapasya, a charming fashion designer, despite being married to Vedika. This sets off a chain of events that challenge Chintu's beliefs about love, commitment, and the stability of his marriage.

One of the film's most cherished aspects is the enduring popularity of the song Dheeme Dheeme, originally from Tony Kakkar's single of the same name, featuring Neha Sharma. In the movie, the song showcases Kartik dancing with both leading ladies – Bhumi, his wife, at a wedding, and Ananya, at a disco, injecting dynamism and entertainment into the storyline.