WATCH: Kartik Aaryan drops a video of Randeep Hooda with Sara Ali Khan from Love Aaj Kal & leaves us excited

Randeep Hooda plays a pivotal role in the film and in the trailer, we could not see much of him but just a glimpse. Read on to find out about his character.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been creating a buzz since the announcement of Love Aaj Kal was made. Fans are already going gaga over Kartik and Sara's sizzling chemistry in the trailer and are eagerly waiting to watch the two onscreen. For a few days, the two have been trending on social media. From lifting Sara in his arms to doing the hook step of Hain Main Galat to romancing on Shayad, Kartik and Sara or let’s say #Sartik, have been winning hearts with their PDA.

While we all know that Randeep Hooda plays a pivotal role in the film. In the trailer, we could not see much of him but just a glimpse. Recently, the makers have released a video in which they have revealed Randeep Hooda's character as Raghu. In the video, we can see Randeep is explaining his love story to Sara which is played by Kartik in the year 1990 opposite Arushi Sharma as his lover. While he starts with some funny and hilarious moments of his interesting love story to Sara, the actress is left with a teary eye at the end of the video. To know why you will have to watch the video.

Check out the video of Love Aaj Kal here:

Love Aaj Kal is another part of the series of Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Sara and Kartik are often seen together promoting their film and fans of the two are excited to see it. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal has been shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

