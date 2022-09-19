WATCH: Kartik Aaryan gets new title of a doctor; Says 'Finally hasaane vaala Doctor ban gaya'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead. It is a standalone sequel to the hit Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

On Sunday, Kartik attended the National Youth Conclave 2022 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. During the event, trade analyst and moderator Komal Nahta was addressed as Dr. Kartik Aaryan for keeping the people entertained with his movies. Sharing a clip on his Instagram handle, Kartik captioned the post: "Ye lo Mummy - Dr Kartik Aaryan. Finally logon ko hasaane vaala Doctor ban gaya. Ghar mein teen doctor the sirf mujhe chod ke. Thank you @komal.nahta Sir for this unique analogy." To note, Kartik's father Manish Tiwari, his mother Mala Tiwari, and his sister Kritika Tiwari are doctors.