WATCH: Kartik Aaryan gets new title of a doctor; Says 'Finally hasaane vaala Doctor ban gaya'
Kartik Aaryan will star next in Anurag Basu's directorial Aashiqui 3.
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead. It is a standalone sequel to the hit Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.
On Sunday, Kartik attended the National Youth Conclave 2022 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. During the event, trade analyst and moderator Komal Nahta was addressed as Dr. Kartik Aaryan for keeping the people entertained with his movies. Sharing a clip on his Instagram handle, Kartik captioned the post: "Ye lo Mummy - Dr Kartik Aaryan. Finally logon ko hasaane vaala Doctor ban gaya. Ghar mein teen doctor the sirf mujhe chod ke. Thank you @komal.nahta Sir for this unique analogy." To note, Kartik's father Manish Tiwari, his mother Mala Tiwari, and his sister Kritika Tiwari are doctors.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik recently announced his new movie, Aashiqui 3, which will be directed by Anurag Basu. He also has Shehzada which is an official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer South film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo alongside Kriti Sanon. The action film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023.
Apart from this, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor also has Freddy with Alaya F, Captain India, and SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 29th, 2023. Kartik also has an action movie with director Kabir Khan.
