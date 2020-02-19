WATCH: Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious response when the paps asked him for chocolates

Kartik Aaryan was spotted looking dapper in an all-black look at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020.

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama but he got fame after the success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has been a part of many brand endorsements post the success of his movies. He was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. Kartik has a huge fan following and fans go crazy after him. Recently, Kartik was spotted at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020.

Kartik looked dapper in an all-black look. The actor was donning a black jacket and black pant but his shirt looked interesting. His black coloured shirt had white coloured zips printed on it. Recently, a video of Kartik gracing he red carpet has been surfaced online. In the video, we can see what craze does the Love Aaj Kal actor follows. As soon as Kartik entered, the paps started calling him and were excited to see him. Not only the paps even Kartik loved receiving so much love from the paps. But what caught our attention in the video was when the paps started calling him Raghu and asking chocolates from him.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's bit in this video here:

For the uninitiated, during the promotions of Loev Aaj Kal, Kartik was frequently found distributing chocolates to the paparazzi. And hence, they asked him for it at the event as well but Kartik's response was hilarious. The video proves why Kartik is called the heartthrob of Bollywood.

On the work front, the actor is currently working on two films, both of which are sequels to two of the much-loved films from Bollywood. He will be seen in Dostana 2, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya, and he will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

