WATCH Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani make you fall in love all over again with Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Naseeb Se

All eyes are on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani ever since their upcoming romantic movie Satyaprem Ki Katha has been announced. The teaser of this romantic film has already created a lot of hype and now it is time to indulge in the romantic world of Kiara and Kartik as the makers have released the first song from the film titled Naseeb Se. Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by A.M. Turaz. Scroll down to listen to the song.

Naseeb Se song out

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani look head over heels in love with each other in this beautiful track. Amidst the beautiful views of snowy mountains, Shikara rides on a river and a romantic bike ride these two will surely make you fall in love with them. The tunes of the song indeed touch hearts and signify that it will stay in the mind for a long. Shot in the beautiful picturesque locations of Kashmir, the song is truly a soulful melody from this romantic musical love saga.

Check it out:

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.