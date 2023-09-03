WATCH: Kartik Aaryan learns to pose from Salman Khan; hugs rumored ex Sara Ali Khan at Gadar 2 success bash

A glamorous success celebration took place in Mumbai for the movie Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. The event was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Kartik Aaryan, who also attended the event, was photographed posing with Salman Khan. Interestingly, he also exchanged a warm hug with his rumored ex-girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan, during the party.

Salman Khan teaches Kartik Aaryan how to pose at Gadar 2 success bash

Kartik Aaryan made a stylish entrance at the Gadar 2 success bash on September 2, sporting a brown shirt and black pants. Coincidentally, Salman Khan arrived at the venue around the same time as Kartik was posing for the cameras. Salman, dressed in a black shirt and light blue denim pants, greeted Kartik with a handshake and a warm hug. They even posed together, all smiles. Salman playfully shared some posing tips with Kartik and gestured for him to stand more upright. The two actors shared a light-hearted moment before heading off the red carpet. Have a look:

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan share hugs at Gadar 2 success bash

Sara Ali Khan attended the Gadar 2 success bash with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. She looked stunning in a vibrant pink jumpsuit, with her hair down and minimal makeup. Upon arrival, she warmly hugged Salman Khan and then greeted Kartik Aaryan with a hug as well. Later, she posed for photos with Ibrahim.

As the party concluded, Sara was spotted leaving the venue with Kartik and actress Kriti Sanon. In a video captured by the paparazzi, the trio could be seen walking towards their respective cars. Sara hugged Kriti goodbye and bid farewell to Kartik with a hug before hastily getting into her car. Check it out:

About Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s rumored relationship

Sara Ali Khan initially admitted on the show Koffee with Karan that she had a huge crush on Kartik. Following her confession, rumors of their romance began circulating, and photos of their vacations together went viral on social media. However, it was later reported that the two had allegedly broken up. They co-starred in Imtiaz Ali's romantic comedy-drama film Love Aaj Kal, which was released in 2020.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 success bash: Ajay Devgn-Kajol drop inside PICS with Sunny Deol; see Dharmendra, Varun Dhawan's selfie